CCI Greenlights Google’s Rs 20.24 Crore Settlement, Android TV Case Resolved

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a Rs 20.24 crore settlement with Google over alleged anti-competitive practices linked to its Android TV operating system. This marks the first resolution under the amended Competition Act, which introduced settlement and commitment mechanisms in 2023.

The case began after complaints from two individuals accused Google of abusing its dominant position in the smart TV market. They alleged that Google compelled manufacturers to pre-install its apps, such as the Play Store, and restricted the use of modified versions of Android—stifling innovation and limiting consumer choice.

A detailed investigation launched in 2021 confirmed Google’s dominance in the markets for Android TV operating systems and app stores. It found that the company’s contracts—particularly the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA) and Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC)—created unfair conditions for smart TV makers, effectively limiting the entry of competitors and curbing market access.

“The gist of the allegation was that Google misused its dominant position by enforcing restrictive agreements on OEMs, including compulsory bundling of the Play Store with Android TV OS and preventing the use or creation of rival forked Android versions through its Anti-Fragmentation Agreements. These practices allegedly blocked market access, curbed competition, and placed unrelated obligations on Original Equipment Manufacturers (‘OEMs’), ultimately stifling innovation and violating provisions of Section 4 of the Act," CCI stated in its release.

To resolve the issue, Google submitted a settlement proposal. Under the “New India Agreement,” Google will now offer standalone licenses for the Play Store and Play Services on Android smart TVs, eliminating mandatory app bundling and default placement requirements.

Crucially, the tech giant will no longer mandate a valid ACC for devices shipped into India without Google apps. This allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop and sell smart TVs using modified Android versions, without violating Google’s previous agreements.

After reviewing input from 45 stakeholders, the CCI found the settlement proposal satisfactory and approved it. The penalty was reduced by 15% under the settlement framework, bringing the final amount payable by Google to Rs 20.24 crore.