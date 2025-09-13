Updated 13 September 2025 at 19:33 IST
CEAT Sees Tax Cuts Driving Demand for Tractor and Entry-Level Motorcycle Tyres
CEAT expects a surge in demand for tractor and commuter motorcycle tyres as India slashes GST rates. Tractor tyres will now be taxed at 5% and most others at 18%. The company projects double-digit revenue growth in FY26, driven by rural demand and tyre replacements.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
CEAT Ltd. expects India’s sweeping tax reduction to spark a sharp rise in tyre demand, particularly for tractors and commuter motorcycles, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.
The government last week unveiled a broad-based cut in indirect taxes on consumer goods — from essentials such as soaps to passenger vehicles — to counter slowing consumption and the ripple effects of U.S. trade tariffs.
As part of the overhaul, the goods and services tax (GST) on most tyres will be lowered from 28% to 18%, while tractor tyres will see a steep drop from 18% to 5%. The new rates come into effect on September 22.
“With affordability improving, we anticipate a surge in sales of entry-level motorcycles in rural and semi-urban areas. Tractor sales should also see a healthy lift,” CEAT Managing Director and CEO Arnab Banerjee told Reuters. He added that the company will fully pass on the tax benefits to customers.
Also Read: Tyre Stocks In Focus: CEAT, MRF, Apollo, JK Tyre Set To Roll As CRISIL Projects 7–8% Revenue Growth - Details | Republic World
Although the farm tyre segment contributes roughly 10% of CEAT’s revenue, commuter motorcycles form one of its largest businesses, mirroring the dominance of budget two-wheelers in India’s mobility landscape. The company does not provide a revenue split for this category.
Looking ahead, CEAT expects its revenue in FY26 to expand at a double-digit pace, primarily driven by customers replacing worn-out tyres for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. In the first quarter of FY25 (April–June), CEAT posted a 10.5% rise in revenue to Rs 35.3 billion ($399.8 million), aided largely by demand from the two-wheeler, truck, and bus segments. For the previous fiscal year, growth stood at 14%.
Like its peers, CEAT has faced tepid demand both from automobile manufacturers and from replacement markets. Currently, replacement demand accounts for 53% of its sales, automakers contribute 28%, and exports make up the remainder.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 13 September 2025 at 19:33 IST