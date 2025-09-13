CEAT Sees Tax Cuts Driving Demand for Tractor and Entry-Level Motorcycle Tyres

CEAT Ltd. expects India’s sweeping tax reduction to spark a sharp rise in tyre demand, particularly for tractors and commuter motorcycles, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.



The government last week unveiled a broad-based cut in indirect taxes on consumer goods — from essentials such as soaps to passenger vehicles — to counter slowing consumption and the ripple effects of U.S. trade tariffs.



As part of the overhaul, the goods and services tax (GST) on most tyres will be lowered from 28% to 18%, while tractor tyres will see a steep drop from 18% to 5%. The new rates come into effect on September 22.



“With affordability improving, we anticipate a surge in sales of entry-level motorcycles in rural and semi-urban areas. Tractor sales should also see a healthy lift,” CEAT Managing Director and CEO Arnab Banerjee told Reuters. He added that the company will fully pass on the tax benefits to customers.