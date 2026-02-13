Centre Allows 25 Lakh MT Wheat Exports, Additional Sugar Exports - Here's Why

The centre has permitted the export of 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat alongside an additional 5 LMT of wheat products. | Image: World Economic Forum (WEF)

The central administration has approved the export of 25 lakh metric tonnes of (LMT) wheat alongside an additional 5 LMT of wheat products to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to producers.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (MoCAFP), this decision was taken after an "assessment of the current availability and price scenario".

During 2025-26, the wheat stock availability with private entities stood at approximately 75 LMT, which is nearly 32 LMT higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

This substantial year-on-year (YoY) increase indicates a “comfortable supply position in the country”. Meanwhile, the total wheat availability in the central pool with FCI is “projected at around 182 LMT as on April 1, 2026”.

"In view of higher stock availability, softening prices, expected higher production, and the need to prevent distress sales during peak arrivals, the Government’s decision to permit export of 25 LMT of wheat and 5 LMT wheat products will help stabilise domestic prices, improve market liquidity, ensure efficient stock rotation," the Ministry noted.

The wheat acreage in Rabi 2026 has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year.

Along with this, to facilitate sugar exports, the centre permitted export of an additional 5 LMT of sugar to willing sugar mills after allowing "export of 15 LMT of sugar during the current Sugar Season 2025–26".