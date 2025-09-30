Updated 30 September 2025 at 13:30 IST
Centre Extends Export Incentive Scheme Until March 2026
Centre extended its RoDTEP export incentive scheme until March 2026, reimbursing exporters for taxes. The move supports exporters hit by Trump’s tariff hikes on textiles, leather, food products, and engineering goods.
The Indian government said on Tuesday that it would extend its flagship export incentive scheme, the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP), until March 2026, according to a commerce ministry notification.
The scheme reimburses exporters for taxes, duties, and levies at the central, state, and local levels that are not refunded under any other programme but are incurred during the manufacture and distribution of export products.
The scheme was due to end on September 30.
The extension follows calls from exporters for financial support after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods, doubling levies to as much as 50%, hitting shipments of textiles, leather goods and food products.
Currently, RoDTEP covers more than 10,000 products, ranging from agriculture and textiles to engineering goods, offering incentives worth 1%-4% of product value in lieu of taxes paid by exporters.
