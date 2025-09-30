Centre Extends Export Incentive Scheme Until March 2026

The Indian government said on Tuesday that it would extend its flagship export incentive scheme, the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP), until March 2026, according to a commerce ministry notification.

The scheme reimburses exporters for taxes, duties, and levies at the central, state, and local levels that are not refunded under any other programme but are incurred during the manufacture and distribution of export products.

The scheme was due to end on September 30.

The extension follows calls from exporters for financial support after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods, doubling levies to as much as 50%, hitting shipments of textiles, leather goods and food products.