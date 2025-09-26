Centre Plans To Borrow ₹6.77 Lakh Crore In Second Half Of FY26- Key Details

The central government in in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has finalized its borrowing programme for the second half (H2) of FY 2025-26.

It plans to borrow ₹6.77 lakh crore in the second half of the fiscal year 2025-26 (H2: FY 2025-26) through dated securities, including ₹10,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), according to the Ministry of Finance.

The Gross Market Borrowing of ₹6.77 lakh crore shall be completed through 22 weekly auctions till March 6, 2026. The market borrowing will be spread over 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30, 40 and 50 year securities.

The share of borrowing (including SGrBs) under different maturities will be: 3-year (6.6%), 5-year (13.3%), 7-year (8.1%), 10-year (28.4%), 15-year (14.2%), 30-year (9.2%), 40-year (11.1%) and 50-year (9.2%), it said.

The central administration will continue to carry out switching/buyback of securities to smoothen the redemption profile.

Further, the centre will continue to reserve the right to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to ₹2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications, as per the Ministry of Finance.

Weekly borrowing through issuance of Treasury Bills in the third quarter (Q3) of FY 2025-26 is expected to be ₹19,000 crore for 13 weeks with issuance of ₹7,000 crore under 91 DTBs, ₹6,000 crore under 182 DTBs and ₹6,000 crore under 364 DTBs, respectively, it said.