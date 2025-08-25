Centre Raises Alarm About SBI Reward Points Scam- Details

SBI Reward Scam: Have you received a message claiming that your SBI reward points worth Rs 9,980 are about to expire and requesting your to download an app to reap the benefits? Well, its not your lucky day but just another scam.

The PIB recently flagged this new message scam doing rounds on WhatsApp and SMS, claiming its from SBI and offers access to claim reward points if the user download's a suspicious app.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PIB Fact Check said, “Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links.”

Fake SBI Reward Message

The message reads, "Dear Valued Customer, Your SBI NetBanking reward points (Rs 9,980) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI Reward App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account.

What Is At Stake If Fall Prey To This Scam?

That file is an APK, which is how Android phones install apps. Normally, you would download these from the Google Play Store, which checks apps for safety. But this file comes from an unknown source. If you install it, you are handing over access to your phone — and your private data — to fraudsters.

After, you've installed it they can read your OTPs, track your movements, or even transfer money without your knowledge.

What should you do?