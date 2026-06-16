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Centre Raises Taxes On Diesel, Jet Fuel Exports, Leaves Petrol Duty Unchanged

India has raised windfall taxes on diesel exports to Rs 1 and that on aviation fuel to Rs 12.5 per litre, the government said in a statement on Monday.

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Windfall Taxes Fuel Exports
Windfall Taxes I Fuel Exports | Image: Gemini

Taxes On Fuel Exports: India has raised windfall taxes on diesel exports to Rs 14 or $0.1478) and that on aviation fuel to Rs 12.5 per litre, the government said in a statement on Monday, with the prices applicable for the next fortnight starting June 16.

The export duty on petrol would remain unchanged, the government said. The export duty on diesel increased from an earlier Rs 13.5 while that on aviation fuel increased from an earlier Rs 9.5.

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Published By:
 Nitin Waghela
Published On: