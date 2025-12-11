Centre To Consider Removing IndiGo Capacity Cuts After Airlines Submits A Detailed Plan

Amid the ongoing Indigo crisis that has left thousands stranded in airports across India, the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said he would consider removing the IndiGo capacity cuts once airline presents a plan to stabilise operations.

Meanwhile, the DGCA officials on Thursday, December 11, began overseeing IndiGo operations. The officials are expected to submit daily reports on the situation at the airline, which has been reeling from nationwide operational disruptions and cancellation of thousands of flights due to planning failures linked to the flight time duty limitations (FTDL) norms.

On the other hand, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summon to appear at the DGCA premise with a detailed report on the domestic and international flights schedule disruptions and subsequent cancellations that took place.

With agitation directed towards at the IndiGo breaking the ceiling, it recently triggered IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta to break his silence over the continued flight cancellations and delays.

He dubbed the disruption a “blemish” on the airlines, whose record he considers to be otherwise clean. Further, he dismissed allegations that disruptions in flight movement was artificial in nature. Coming to the passenger carrier's defence, he said that there was. no attempt to not adhere to the new FTDL norms enforced by the DGCA.