ChatGPT Overtakes TikTok, Instagram To Become Most Downloaded App Globally In March

OpenAi's ChatGPT has become the most downloaded application across the world in Apple and Android stores, as per a report by Appfigures.

How Many Downloads Did ChatGPT Get?

The large-language model (LLM) artificial intelligence (AI) app led the chart with 13 million downloads, in the Apple App Store. While Sam Altman's ChatGPT secured the third position with 33 million downloads, it is still behind Instagram and TikTok on the Google Play Store.

However, the combined total of the number of installations that this app has is 46 million, which makes this the most downloaded app in the world.

Popularity Contest: Who Came In Second?

TikTok, which has been a fairly popular app throughout all of 2024, topping and dominating the charts, came in second with 45 million combines downloads from both Google Play and the App Store.

Where Are Facebook And WhatsApp Placed?

Facebook and WhatsApp have rounded out in the top five most downloaded apps in the world.

But Why Did ChatGPT Go Viral?