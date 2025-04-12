ChatGPT Overtakes TikTok, Instagram To Become Most Downloaded App Globally In March

Updated April 12th 2025, 15:33 IST
OpenAi's ChatGPT has become the most downloaded application across the world in Apple and Android stores, as per a report by Appfigures.
The large-language model (LLM) artificial intelligence (AI) app led the chart with 13 million downloads, in the Apple App Store. While Sam Altman's ChatGPT secured the third position with 33 million downloads, it is still behind Instagram and TikTok on the Google Play Store.
However, the combined total of the number of installations that this app has is 46 million, which makes this the most downloaded app in the world.
TikTok, which has been a fairly popular app throughout all of 2024, topping and dominating the charts, came in second with 45 million combines downloads from both Google Play and the App Store.
Facebook and WhatsApp have rounded out in the top five most downloaded apps in the world.
OpenAI's CHatGPT went viral on social media in March when users asked the chatbot to generate images of themselves or everyday scenes in the style of Studio Ghibli films. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram got flooded with photos re-made by AI in the Ghibli trend and this is why the chatbot has gone viral on social media platforms.
Published April 12th 2025, 15:33 IST