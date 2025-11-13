Check Crucial Delhi Terror Attack Planning Details Revealed From Conspirators Dr. Umar and Dr. Muzammil’s Secret Diaries

The investigation into the November 10 Delhi Red Fort blast has taken a chilling turn with the recovery of two handwritten diaries belonging to suspects Dr. Umar Nabi and Dr. Muzammil. According to top security sources, these journals may hold the key to understanding the larger terror network behind the attack that killed 12 and injured dozens. Coded Diaries Recovered from Al-Falah University Investigators said the diaries were found on Tuesday and Wednesday from Room No. 4 (belonging to Dr. Umar) and Room No. 13 (occupied by Dr. Muzammil) inside the Al-Falah University campus in Haryana. Police sources revealed that Room No. 13, located in Building 17, had already been identified as the operational hub of the terror module. A senior official confirmed that the diaries and notebooks contained “coded words, numerical symbols, and repeated references to November 8–12,” suggesting a timeline of planned attacks. Investigators also recovered a similar diary and explosive materials from a house in Dhauj, located barely 500 meters from the university. The Word “Operation” Appears Repeatedly Security officials familiar with the case told Republic that the word “Operation” appears several times in both diaries, hinting at a series of coordinated missions.

Initial analysis suggests the diaries were used to communicate using pre-agreed code words, masking the true intent of conversations between the accused and their foreign handler.



Turkish Connection and Encrypted Communications

Investigators have traced links between Umar and Muzammil to a handler in Ankara, Turkey, identified as “Ukasa”. Sources say both men had traveled to Turkey in March 2022, where they are believed to have been radicalized and trained. All subsequent communication reportedly took place through the encrypted ‘Session App’, making it difficult for agencies to intercept.



Forensic Breakthrough Confirms Umar as the Bomber

In a parallel development, forensic teams confirmed that the man who drove the explosive-laden white Hyundai i20 near Red Fort was Dr. Umar Nabi. His DNA matched 100 percent with samples taken from his family. Investigators found Umar’s leg pinned between the steering wheel and the accelerato, confirming he was driving the car when it exploded.

The diaries recovered from his university room may now serve as the most crucial piece of evidence in piecing together the timeline, motives, and masterminds of the Delhi blast conspiracy.



Larger Conspiracy Beyond Delhi

According to sources, at least eight suspects were part of the terror cell, which planned serial blasts across four Indian cities. Explosives were allegedly disguised as “shipments” and “packages” to avoid detection. The recovered diaries, digital drives, and chemical samples are now being jointly analyzed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police Special Cell.

