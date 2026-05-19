Chennai’s Rs 993-Cr Suburban Rail Gets Green Light: Here’s Why It Matters

Indian Railways has approved the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project (68 km) of Southern Railway at a cost of ₹993 crore to bolster efficient rail transportation across the South Asian country.

The section forms part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, noted that the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency.

The project will bolster both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel.

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Currently, the existing single line section is operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, and traffic is expected to increase further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation. The doubling work will help reduce detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban services, as per the Ministry of Railways.

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The route serves several major economic and industrial hubs including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai, along with important automobile, cement and manufacturing industries. The proposed Parandur Airport project near Kancheepuram is also located close to the alignment, further increasing the strategic importance of the route.