'Illicit Unilateral Sanctions': China Opposes Trump's Tariff Threat Against Nations Doing Business With Iran

China said late on Monday that it opposed "any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction" after U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media that nations doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on U.S. trade.

"China's position against the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs is consistent and clear. Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems," a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Washington said on X.

