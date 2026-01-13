Updated 13 January 2026 at 10:24 IST
'Illicit Unilateral Sanctions': China Opposes Trump's Tariff Threat Against Nations Doing Business With Iran
US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, effective immediately, amidst ongoing massive anti-government protests. Trump announced the decision on Truth Social.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
China said late on Monday that it opposed "any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction" after U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media that nations doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on U.S. trade.
"China's position against the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs is consistent and clear. Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems," a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Washington said on X.
Advertisement
"China firmly opposes any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 13 January 2026 at 10:24 IST