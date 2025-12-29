Updated 29 December 2025 at 15:08 IST
China to Cut Tariffs on 925 Products, Including Battery Materials and Medical Supplies
China will cut import tariffs on 925 products in 2026, including lithium battery materials and medical supplies.
China announced on Monday tariff adjustments for some products beginning next year, including lowering the import duties on resource-based commodities such as recycled black powder for lithium-ion batteries.
The country will also lower levies on medical products including artificial blood vessels and diagnostic kits for certain infectious disease, according to a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
For 925 products, the provisional import tariff rates levied on them will be lower than the most-favoured-nation rates applied to all World Trade Organisation member states, it added.
