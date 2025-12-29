China to Cut Tariffs on 925 Products, Including Battery Materials and Medical Supplies

China announced on Monday tariff adjustments for some products beginning next year, including lowering the import duties on resource-based commodities such as recycled black powder for lithium-ion batteries.

The country will also lower levies on medical products including artificial blood vessels and diagnostic kits for certain infectious disease, according to a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

For 925 products, the provisional import tariff rates levied on them will be lower than the most-favoured-nation rates applied to all World Trade Organisation member states, it added.