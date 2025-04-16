China Will Resume Trade Talks if Trump Shows Respect, Appoints Lead Negotiator: Report

According to a source familiar with the Chinese government's thinking, China needs to see many actions from President Donald Trump 's administration before it will consent to trade discussions, including demonstrating greater respect by limiting derogatory comments made by his cabinet members, as reported by Bloomberg.

China To Resume Talks With US

China has indicated it is ready to revive trade negotiations with the United States but only under certain specific conditions. Beijing desires a dignified discussion, uniform messaging from Washington, and a single point person for talks who has President Donald Trump's complete backing, said a person familiar with the situation.

The Chinese government is also worried about US sanctions and rising tensions regarding Taiwan. They have indicated they will not take the first shot but will react if provoked. Beijing remains firm on its demand for Taiwan and closely monitors American moves in the region.

Respect, Clarity, and Authority Are Key

The source added that while Trump has frequently spoken kindly about Chinese President Xi Jinping, other members of his team have taken a hardline approach. This conflicting rhetoric has made Beijing wonder what Washington's real position is. China would like to be sure that future talks will be carried out in mutual respect and not marred by political grandstanding.

Furthermore, China is calling for the US to designate a chief negotiator who can address Trump directly. Doing so would assure that the deal struck has weight and will be signed upon a meeting of the two leaders.

Background: Trade War Tensions

The US has placed high tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports since Trump assumed office, which resulted in a drastic decline in bilateral trade. China has reacted by imposing countermeasures and rallying public opinion in support of holding its ground.