China’s Gold-Melting ATM Sends You Instant Cash — Internet Stunned!

A new ATM in Shanghai is grabbing global attention for its futuristic and seemingly sci-fi functionality: it melts physical gold and instantly transfers the corresponding monetary value into your bank account.



The high-tech gold ATM, reportedly the first of its kind in China, allows users to deposit gold jewelry, coins, or bullion into the machine. Using a built-in gold melter and advanced weighing system, the ATM assesses the purity and weight of the gold in real-time, calculates its market value, and then digitally credits the equivalent amount to the user’s bank account — all within minutes.





The machine’s presence was first brought to international attention by Turkish tech influencer Tansu Yegen, who shared a video of the ATM on X (formerly Twitter). “A gold ATM in Shanghai melts the gold and transfers the amount corresponding to its weight to your bank account,” Yegen tweeted, sparking viral interest and debates about the future of currency exchange and financial innovation.



Industry experts believe the gold ATM reflects China’s growing push to integrate traditional assets like gold with cutting-edge financial technologies. It also signals a new level of public accessibility to gold trading and digitized asset management.



Netizens React

The viral video of the gold-melting ATM has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many users expressing awe — and a touch of envy. “Wow, a Gold ATM that melts your gold & sends the money straight to your bank. That’s how China does innovation: simple, fast, and powerful… and yes, finding new ways to mix old wealth with modern tech!” posted tech commentator Advait Arora on X.