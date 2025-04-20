China’s Tariff Forces Boeing Jet U-Turn: What It Means for Aviation

A brand-new Boeing 737 MAX plane, which was originally destined for China's Xiamen Airlines, flew back to the United States over the weekend, in a move that underscores the increasingly significant effects of the trade war between the United States and China on the airline industry, reported Reuters.

The plane, which had Xiamen Airlines livery painted on it, was among a group of jets waiting for the final touch and delivery at Boeing's Zhoushan completion facility in China.

Rather than being delivered, the jet flew 5,000 miles back to Boeing's factory headquarters in Seattle, refuelling in Guam and Hawaii before landing at Boeing Field at 6:11 p.m. on Sunday.

Trade Tensions Fuel Delivery Disruption

This reversal underscores a major disruption of aerospace commerce resulting from rising tariffs. Last month, President Donald Trump increased starting tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, triggering China to impose a 125% tariff on U.S. products, including airplanes.

At the $55 million market value of a brand-new 737 MAX, tariffs render deliveries to Chinese airlines economically impractical.

Consequently, airline CEOs and analysts now forecast delays or cancellations of plane deliveries. "Several airlines might prefer to postpone aircraft instead of paying high tariffs," said industry experts to Reuters.

Boeing Caught in the Crossfire

Boeing's top-seller 737 MAX is one of the key pillars of the company's turnaround plan in the wake of years of delivery stops, safety woes, and past trade issues. The flying return of the plane heralds new challenges for Boeing as the company overcomes regulatory, manufacturing, and geo-political headwinds.

Although Boeing and Xiamen Airlines did not respond to the diverted delivery, the action highlights the tenuous nature of global cooperation in high-risk industries such as aviation.

What's Next?