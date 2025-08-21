Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 21 August 2025 at 13:10 IST

Chinese startup DeepSeek releases upgraded AI model

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek on Thursday released DeepSeek-V3.1, an upgraded model with hybrid inference structure, faster thinking speed and stronger agent capability, the company said in a statement published on WeChat.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Texas Bans DeepSeek for Govt Devices
DeepSeek | Image: AP
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek on Thursday released DeepSeek-V3.1, an upgraded model with hybrid inference structure, faster thinking speed and stronger agent capability, the company said in a statement published on WeChat.

The company will also adjust the costs for using the model's API, a platform that allows developers of other apps and web products to integrate its AI models, starting September 6, the statement showed. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Published By : Sagarika Chakraborty

Published On: 21 August 2025 at 13:10 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source