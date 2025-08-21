Chinese startup DeepSeek releases upgraded AI model

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek on Thursday released DeepSeek-V3.1, an upgraded model with hybrid inference structure, faster thinking speed and stronger agent capability, the company said in a statement published on WeChat.

The company will also adjust the costs for using the model's API, a platform that allows developers of other apps and web products to integrate its AI models, starting September 6, the statement showed. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)