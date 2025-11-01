CII Announces the 21st Edition of Realty 2025, India’s Flagship Real Estate Conference Republic TV Joins as Official Media Partner | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is set to host the 21st edition of its flagship conference — CII Realty 2025: Real Estate @Amrit Kaal – Building India’s Growth Corridors for Vision 2047 — on Thursday, 6th November 2025, at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi.

India’s real estate sector stands at a defining juncture in the Amrit Kaal, driven by rapid urbanisation, policy reforms, and technology-led disruption. Against this backdrop, CII Realty 2025 will bring together government leaders, developers, investors, and industry pioneers for an in-depth dialogue on the opportunities shaping India’s real estate future.

The conference will be led by Mr. Ashwinder R. Singh, Vice Chairman & CEO, BCD Group and Chairman, CII Real Estate Committee, who serves as Conference Chairman for this landmark edition.

A Platform for Policy and Industry Dialogue

CII Realty 2025 will feature a full-day agenda of fireside chats, keynote sessions, and high-impact panel discussions, addressing the sector’s most relevant themes:

Residential Realty 2.0: Bharat Boom & Beyond – exploring affordability, urbanisation trends, and the rise of Tier II and III cities.

Capital Markets & Structured Finance in Real Estate – decoding the surge of REITs, distressed asset funds, and financial innovation.

Evolving India’s Growth Hubs – analysing how diversification is redefining office, logistics, and warehousing markets.

Government–Industry Exchange

The Chief Guest and Guests of Honour have been invited to address the conference, as confirmations are awaited.

Address by the Guest of Honour

Shri Kuldip Narayan

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India

Address by the Guest of Honour

Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur

PD (Governance & Reforms / Infrastructure Connectivity), NITI Aayog, Government of India

A special Government–Industry Exchange session will also spotlight the role of real estate in driving India’s economic transformation towards Vision 2047, featuring Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing & Urban Planning and Power, Government of India.

Republic TV Named Official Media Partner

CII is pleased to announce that Republic TV has been designated as the Official Media Partner for CII Realty 2025.

Under this partnership:

A dedicated Republic TV booth will be set up at the venue for on-ground coverage, interviews, and bytes with leading speakers and dignitaries.

Republic TV may also explore telecasting key highlights from the conference, extending its reach to a national audience.

As the official media partner, Republic TV will receive due recognition across all promotional, on-ground, and digital communication collaterals of the conference.

Mr. Ashwinder R. Singh, Vice Chairman & CEO, BCD Group; Chairman, CII Real Estate Committee, said:

“CII Realty 2025 represents the collective ambition of an industry that is powering India’s economic transformation. As we move towards Vision 2047, this forum will drive meaningful dialogue on sustainable growth, innovation, and inclusivity. Our partnership with Republic TV will help bring these conversations to a wider national audience.”

