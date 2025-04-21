Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Above 79,000, Nifty 50 Closes At 24,125 - Here Are 5 Big Reasons Behind the Market Rally

Stock Market Closing Bell: India’s stock markets had a strong start to the week as both the Sensex and the Nifty hit their highest levels since January 6, extending gains for the fifth session in a row.

The BSE Sensex surged by 855 points to close at 79,408.50, while the Nifty 50 jumped 273.90 points to end at 24,125.55. This strong rally was mainly led by banking and IT stocks, as well as positive global cues.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

Almost all sectoral indices were in the green. Nifty IT rose 2.29%, Nifty Auto gained 2.12%, and Nifty Metal went up 2.09%. Nifty PSU Bank was the top performer, climbing 2.47%, followed by Private Bank (2.13%), Oil & Gas (2.38%), and Realty (2.25%). However, FMCG stocks were under pressure, with Nifty FMCG falling by 0.96%.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among top-performing stocks were Tech Mahindra (+4.91%), IndusInd Bank (+4.05%), and PowerGrid (+3.63%). Other major gainers included Bajaj Finserv, M&M, HCLTech, SBIN, and Kotak Bank. On the flip side, ITC (-1.01%), HUL (-1.04%), and Adani Ports (-1.27%) were among the few losers of the day.

Here are factors behind today's rally:

Nifty Bank Leads Rally

The biggest boost came from the banking sector. The Nifty Bank index rose 1.87% and crossed the 55,000 mark for the first time ever. Major private sector banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank hit new record highs after posting strong quarterly earnings. HDFC Bank jumped nearly 2% to Rs 1,950.70, while ICICI Bank gained about 1% to hit Rs 1,436.00.

FIIs Keep Buying

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to show strong interest in Indian equities. On April 17, FIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,668 crore. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) took profits and sold shares worth Rs 2,006 crore. The ongoing FII inflows have added strength to the current rally.

Crude Oil Prices Decline

Oil prices saw a drop in futures trading. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for May delivery fell by Rs 101 to Rs 5,378 per barrel due to weak demand globally. In the international market, WTI crude dropped by 1.75% to USD 63.55 per barrel, while Brent crude fell by 1.71% to USD 66.80 per barrel.

Tariff Delay by US

Investor mood was also lifted by U.S. President Donald Trump ’s decision to delay imposing additional tariffs on 75 countries, including India, until July 9. This has reduced concerns about global trade disruptions and helped support markets worldwide, including in India.

Rupee Gains Against the Dollar