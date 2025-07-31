Coal India Q1 FY26 Results: Maharatna PSU Stock Declares Rs 5.5 Dividend - Check Record Date

The largest state owned coal-producer Coal India reported 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,734 crore in the first quarter. The public-sector undertaking's revenues also fell by 4 per cent YoY to Rs 35,842 crore in the same period.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's board also declared a first interim dividend for FY26 of Rs 5.50 per equity share. The record date was set on August 6, 2025, for the purpose of determining the

eligibility of shareholders for payment of first interim dividend on equity shares for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The payment of the first interim dividend for FY 2025-26 shall be made by Agust 30, 2025.

On the other hand, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,521.42 crore. The EBITDA margin contracted to 34.9 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2026 as against 38.2 per cent in the same period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Coal India's profit after tax (PAT) declined 20 per cent to Rs 8,734 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 10,944 crore in the same period last year.

The Maharatna PSU's consolidated expenditure rose 2 per cent to Rs 25,893 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 25,327 crore in the corresponding period last year, whilst the consolidated income declined by 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 39,888 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 37,458 crore in Q1 FY26.