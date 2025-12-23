Coal India Share Price Surges 4% On Anticipation Of BCCL's Rs 1,300 Cr IPO

Coal India share price: The shares of India's largest government owned coal producer rose 4 per cent to hit a two-month high in Tuesday's trading session, after anticipation around its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Private Limited's IPO most-likely slated for early 2026 gained momentum.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's stock price increased 3.66 per cent to Rs 400.65 on the BSE on Tuesday, the highest level since September 18, as per the data on Bloomberg.

Nearly, 1.7 million shares of Coal India exchanged hands on BSE as against the two-week average volume of 6.82 million shares.

The counter has advanced 4.27 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis this calendar year compared to 9.08 per cent advance in the BSE Sensex index during the same period, according to data on Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Why did Coal India share price rise today?

This coal stock rose after reports set expectations of the Bharat Coking Private Ltd's IPO to take place in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement

As per the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May 2025, Bharat Coking Coal IPO will be an offer for sale (OFS), signalling that all funds garnered will got to the parent entity.

The firm behind 82% of India's coal production is likely to offload 10 per cent stake in Bharat Coking Coal, which nearly translates to 465.7 million shares at a face value of Rs 10.

Bharat Coking Coal will debut in both the National Stock Exchange and BSE, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Other key details like issue price, and lot size are expected to be released closer to the launch.



According to the DRHP, Kfin Technologies, ICICI Securities, and IDBI Capital are lead managers of Bharat Coking Coal’s IPO.