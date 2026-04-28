Coal India Share Price Surges Over 4% After Solid Q4 Results And Final Dividend Update

Coal India Share Price: The Kolkata-headquartered mining major Coal India's shares surged over 4% in Tuesday's trading session after posting solid Q4 results and recommended a final dividend.

The largest-government owned coal producer recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share of face value of Rs 10 each along with the earnings announcement.

Coal India Q4 Results

Defying expectations, Coal India posted a higher consolidated PAT during the quarter under review.

Coal India's profit after tax (PAT) surged 11.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,839 crore in Q4 as comapred to a net profit of Rs 9,751 crore in the same period last year. The state-owned coal producer's net profit also improved 51.4% from Rs 7,157 crore reported in the December quarter.

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The revenue also rose by 5%, aided by higher average realization even though the sales declined marginally.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 46,490 crore compared with Rs 43,961 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company's Q4 revenue from operations rose 5.75% to Rs 46,490.03 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 43,961.56 crore in Q4FY25.

On the consolidated profit front, it rose 11% YoY to Rs 10,839.18 crore as against Rs 9,751.64 crore in the same period last year.

For the quarter ended December, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,165 crore, lower than the Rs 8,491 crore reported in the same period last year.

The performance was impacted by weak sales, rising operating costs, and weak realisations. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter also fell by 4.7% to Rs 30,818 crore, however, improved by 14.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.