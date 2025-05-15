Cochin Shipyard Q4 Results: Profit Rises 27% YoY, Rs  2.25 Dividend Declared

Cochin Shipyard Ltd., a leading Indian shipbuilding and maintenance company, posted robust financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company reported a 27% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 287.18 crore, compared to Rs 226.56 crore during the same quarter last year. This growth comes on the back of a significant 36.7 per cent YoY jump in revenue, which stood at Rs 1,757.65 crore versus Rs 1,286.05 crore in Q4FY24.

“The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share for FY 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Despite the top-line growth, operational performance reflected some strain. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 266 crore. EBITDA margins dropped 730 basis points, falling to 15.10 per cent in Q4FY25 from 22.40 per cent a year ago, indicating rising input costs or a change in revenue mix.

Cochin Shipyard’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

Cochin Shipyard shares have been on an uptrend recently, gaining 19% this week alone. On May 15, the stock opened at Rs 1,729.40, touched an intraday high of Rs 1,814.90 and a low of Rs 1,720 per share, eventually closing with nearly 7% intraday gains.