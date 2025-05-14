Cochin Shipyard Share Price Zooms 14% — What’s Brewing Ahead of Q4 Results?

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSLM) rallied sharply on Wednesday, rising nearly 14% to touch Rs 1,798 on the BSE, amid heightened investor interest ahead of the company’s scheduled board meeting on May 15.

The surge comes a day before the shipbuilder’s board is set to consider and approve the audited financial results for Q4 and FY25.

Cochin Shipyard Q4 FY25 Results Date

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 15, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, the company also said the Board will consider the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year 2024–25, subject to shareholder approval.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025 to inter alia (a) consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of

the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” the company said in its filing to BSE.

Cochin Shipyard Final Dividend

On May 15th, the company will also discuss a final dividend for the financial year.

“The Board will consider the recommendation of final dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2024-25,” the filing added.

As per SEBI regulations, the company noted that the trading window for insiders, which was closed from April 1, 2025, will reopen 48 hours after the results are made public on May 15.

The decision on the dividend will be closely watched by investors, particularly in light of the company’s performance in a year marked by a robust order book and key defence and commercial vessel deliveries.

About Cochin Shipyard