Coforge Share Price Jumps Over 6% On Impressive Q2 Earnings: Is It Time To Buy, Sell, Or Hold? | Image: Republic

Coforge's shares kicked off the week with a strong surge, jumping over 6% in Monday’s trading session. The rally follows the company’s stellar Q2 results for fiscal 2026, where net profit soared an incredible 86% year-over-year, sparking a wave of excitement among investors.

Coforge Share Price Today

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Coforge shares started the day at Rs 1,843.80, peaking at Rs 1,866.00 before dipping slightly to Rs 1833.35 around midday. By 1:07 PM, the stock was up 72.70 points, or about +4.13%, showing solid gains despite a minor pullback.

Over on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 1,850.00 and hit a high of Rs 1,866.60. At 1:13 PM, shares were trading at Rs 1836.90, marking a rise of 76.90 points or 4.37%. This kind of momentum reflects growing investor confidence after the earnings release.

What's Driving the Surge?

The excitement stems from Coforge's robust quarterly numbers for the period ending September. Net profit jumped to Rs 376 crore from Rs 202 crore a year earlier—an impressive 86% increase. Revenue from operations also climbed sharply, reaching Rs 3,986 crore compared to Rs 3,026 crore in the same quarter last year, up 32%.

In U.S. dollar terms, revenue hit $462 million, growing 4.5% from the previous quarter and 6% in constant currency. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 728 crore, a 15.3% sequential increase and 48% year-on-year jump. The EBITDA margin improved to 18.3%, rising 115 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 199 basis points from the prior year.

Adding to the positive vibe, Coforge's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with October 31, 2025, as the record date for shareholders.

Coforge Share Price Target

As reported by Emkay Global Financial Services highlighted Coforge's solid Q2 showing, revenue beating expectations at $462.1 million, up 4.5% quarter-over-quarter in dollars and 5.9% in constant currency. Growth was widespread across sectors: travel, transportation and hospitality led with 6.4% gains, followed by other areas like healthcare, retail, hi-tech and manufacturing at 5.9% and banking, financial services and insurance at 4%.

The company inked five major deals, boosting its order intake to $514 million and pushing the executable order book for the next 12 months to $1.63 billion; a hefty 27% year-on-year rise.

Coforge also saw annualised revenue per billable employee in its IT segment climb to around $70,000, thanks to AI-driven platforms, with more improvements expected ahead.

Looking forward, management is optimistic about sustained growth in FY26, predicting a stronger second half than the first, backed by recent wins and a healthy pipeline. They target an EBIT margin of 14% for the year and aim to keep free cash flow at 75-80% of profit after tax.

Based on this, Emkay tweaked their earnings estimates upward by about 3% for FY26-28 and raised their target price by 6% to Rs 1,850 (from Rs 1,750), based on 32 times September 2027 estimated earnings per share. They maintain an "ADD" rating, suggesting the stock has room to grow.

Coforge share price History

Over the long haul, Coforge has been a strong performer. In the past decade, shares have skyrocketed by 1,486.38%. The last five years brought a 312.77% increase, while the three-year gain stands at 136.63%.