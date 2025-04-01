Comeback King: Hyundai Overtakes Tata, Mahindra to Reclaim No. 2 in FY25

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has successfully retained its position as the second-largest passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturer in India by volume, outperforming Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra in the financial year 2024-25. The Indian subsidiary of the South Korean automaker sold 5,98,666 units in the domestic market, maintaining its lead over Tata’s 5,53,585 units and Mahindra’s 5,51,487 units.

According to HMIL, a key factor in its strong performance was its Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) portfolio, which contributed 68.5 percent of its domestic sales. The company’s lineup—including models such as the Creta, Venue, Alcazar, and Tucson—continued to experience strong demand among Indian consumers.

Hyundai also strengthened its global footprint by exporting 1,63,386 units in FY25, reaffirming its role as a major export hub for its parent company.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, stated, “Solidifying our position further in India, Hyundai Motor India continued its reign as the second-largest PV original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in FY25, thanks to the unparalleled trust of our customers in the brand Hyundai. Our versatile SUV lineup grew stronger this financial year with the launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric and the new Hyundai Alcazar.”

Beyond its domestic success, Hyundai achieved significant milestones, surpassing a cumulative sales mark of 25,00,000 SUVs and 15,00,000 Creta units since inception.

In the previous fiscal year (FY24), Hyundai had sold 6,14,721 units in the domestic market and exported 1,63,155 units.