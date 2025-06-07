Coming Soon: India’s Longest 6-Lane Elevated Highway In Kerala Worth Rs 2200 Crore, Cuts Travel Time Between Tamil Nadu And Karnataka

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will soon be connected through an elevated highway, as Kerala's infrastructure landscape is constantly undergoing a major transformation with the construction of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway on National Highway 66, which is set to become the longest flyover in the country.

Aroor-Thuravoor Elevated Highway Details

As per media reports, the highways length will be 12.75 km and it will have six lanes.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 2,200 crore has already achieved 65% completions, as per media reports.

The final delivery and inauguration of the highway is expected around May 2026.

The project will not only ensure hassle-free connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, but will also reduce the transportation cost significantly.

But the construction of the project has also raised traffic challenges as the ongoing work over the existing four-lane highway has turned the stretch into a daily commuting hassle.

Travel Time To Get Reduced

The current travel time from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu is nearly 5 hours.

After the construction of the Aroor-Thuravoor Elevated Highway the travel time will get significantly reduced.