Could AI Add $2 Trillion To India’s Economy And Create Millions Of Jobs By 2035? Here's What NITI Aayog CEO Said

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will create more jobs in India and will add nearly USD 2 trillion extra to the economy by 2035, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Monday.

He also stressed that AI will not replace employment but will open opportunities for new types of jobs, provided the workforce is trained with appropriate skills.

Speaking at the launch of the Roadmap for AI for Viksit Bharat and the NITI Frontier Tech Repository, Subrahmanyam said the use of AI can transform productivity and innovation.

"It is going to add at least 2 trillion dollars extra by 2035, just from the use of AI. It means the 2/3rd of the size of the economy today can be added, if we use AI correctly. The use of AI will create more jobs, new types of jobs. For this we need appropriate skilling. We will also come up with a roadmap for AI for jobs and skills," he said.

He explained that AI is not a job destroyer but a job enhancer. Drawing a comparison with the advent of computers, he said many had once feared unemployment.

"When people thought computers will come, they thought there will be unemployment. But typist jobs have not vanished. Actually, computers have created more jobs. Similarly, the use of AI is going to create more jobs. The important thing is it may not be the same jobs that were there in the past," he added.

The NITI Aayog CEO highlighted that India will see a significant economic push from AI adoption. He said India will continue to be a fast-growing economy, but AI will give it an edge over others.

"With AI, we will not only be the fastest-growing economy but the fastest by a mile," he said.

Subrahmanyam added that NITI Aayog has already drawn up a roadmap for AI in industry, and will soon release one for government use. Another detailed report will explain how AI is going to create jobs and the kind of new skilling needed for the future workforce.