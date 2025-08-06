Could US Tariffs In Key Sectors Last Beyond Trump Regime Period?

Trump's tariff driven actions might last beyond his regime, as per JPMorgan Chase's Center for Geopolitics report. | Image: X/White House

The effective tariff rate on U.S. imports will settle near 22 per cent and duties on sensitive sectors critical to national security are unlikely to be lifted, JPMorgan Chase's Center for Geopolitics wrote in a report, citing a Reuters report.

Tariffs are being viewed across party lines as vital to enhancing the U.S. industrial base in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and defense, making a rollback unlikely even after President Donald Trump's term, it said

While much of the market optimism has stemmed from the belief that tariffs are primarily a political bargaining tool, the report suggest a more refined landscape.

Recent trade deals have fueled hopes that the White House may eventually soften its stance, but the report said expectations of a return to pre-Trump policies may be misplaced.

"It would be a mistake to assume that the United States returns to an era of low tariffs and the pursuit of comprehensive free trade agreements," the report said.

"Even if the next U.S. President supports a pre-2017 approach to trade policy, they would face a number of challenges to unwinding the Trump administration's tariff structure."

As more times passes, companies might also recalibrate their investments, accordingly, reducing the chances of going back to the previous trade regime.

JPMorgan launched the Center for Geopolitics in May to help businesses navigate disruptions from global instability and other economic challenges. It is led by Derek Chollet, who has served in the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House and Congress.