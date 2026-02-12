India’s January Retail Inflation Recorded at 2.75% Under New CPI Base

India’s retail inflation eased to 2.75% in January, the first reading under the new 2024-base CPI series | Image: Unsplash

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 2.75% year-on-year in January, marking the first official inflation reading under the revised 2024 base year series, the government said on Thursday.

The latest reading is well below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4% and remains comfortably within the central bank’s 2–6% tolerance band.

How The New CPI Series Differs?

The January data is the first release following the rebasing of CPI from 2012 to 2024, a change intended to reflect shifts in household consumption over the last decade.

Under the revised series:

Advertisement

The CPI basket has been expanded to more than 350 items, compared with 299 items earlier

Price data is now collected from around 2,860 markets, including 1,460 rural and 1,400 urban centres

The number of price quotations tracked each month has increased significantly to improve coverage

One of the most important structural changes is the reduction in the weight of food and beverages, which accounted for nearly 46% of the CPI under the old series. In the new index, food carries a weight of about 37%, reflecting lower relative household spending on food and higher spending on services.

Inflation Components In January

Initial disaggregated data under the new base year showed:

Advertisement

Food inflation remained subdued, rising a little over 2% year-on-year, aided by lower prices of cereals and vegetables

Fuel and light inflation stayed muted due to stable domestic fuel prices

Housing inflation remained close to 2%, with limited monthly movement

Core inflation (excluding food and fuel) remained contained, reflecting moderate price pressure across services such as education, health, and transport