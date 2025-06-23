Crisis With A Side of Cheese: Can the Pentagon Pizza Index Predict Global Conflict?

On the evening of June 12, 2025 there was an unusual spike in the number of pizzas that were being ordered near the Pentagon, which is the five-sided nerve centre of the US Department of Defense.

What Does This Mean?

The Pentagon Pizza Report posted on X, saying that nearly all pizza establishments close to the Pentagon have experienced a surge in activity.

"As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity," the report said.

It is not just a weird coincidence that this surge in activity was seen on June 12 and hours later Israel launched a surprise military operation targeting Iranian nuclear and missile facilities.

The report suspects that the number of pizzas ordered is linked to the escalating Israel-Iran tensions.

According to open source data, the surge in activity was observed across these four pizzerias namely We, The Pizza, Domino's, District Pizza Place, and Extreme Pizza,

The proximity of these events fuels speculation and reignite a theory that a sudden surge in pizza orders near key US military installations signals a looming geopolitical flashpoint.

Events That Followed

After this surge of activity in the pizzerias Trump posted on his Truth Social account that the US military had launched a successful strike on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, which are the three key locations linked to Iran's nuclear enrichment programme.