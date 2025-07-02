Crizac IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band, And Key Details

Crizac Limited, a B2B education platform facilitating international student recruitment for global higher education institutions, has launched its Rs 860 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue opened for subscription on July 2, 2025, and will close on July 4, 2025.



The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares, comprising 3.51 crore equity shares being offloaded by existing shareholders.

The company, incorporated in 2011, primarily operates in the United Kingdom, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ), catering to global education agents and institutions.



Crizac IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, Crizac IPO’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 21 as of July 2, 2025, 09:28 AM. With the upper price band at Rs 245, the expected listing price is Rs 266, indicating a potential listing gain of 8.57%.

Crizac IPO Price Band, Lot Size, and Investment Details

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 233 to Rs 245 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 61 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,213. However, due to the likely oversubscription, analysts recommend bidding at the cutoff price, amounting to ₹14,945.

For non-institutional investors:

sNII (small NII) minimum bid: 14 lots (854 shares) → ₹2,09,230

bNII (big NII) minimum bid: 67 lots (4,087 shares) → ₹10,01,315

Crizac IPO Listing, Registrar, and Lead Manager Details

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 7, 2025, while the shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, as per market tracker website.



Lead Manager: Equirus Capital Private Limited

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime)

