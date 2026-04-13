Crude Prices Explode: Brent and WTI Surge 8% as US Implements Naval Blockade of Iran
Global oil markets are in the midst of a violent rally as crude prices surged in early trading on Monday. The spike follows the collapse of weekend peace negotiations in Islamabad and the subsequent announcement by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to enforce a naval blockade of all Iranian ports.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Following the failure of high-stakes diplomatic efforts in Pakistan over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade of all Iranian maritime traffic. CENTCOM confirmed the mission would be enforced starting Monday at 10 a.m. ET. While the U.S. stated it would not impede non-Iranian commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the market has reacted with extreme volatility, thus pricing in the high risk of military friction and direct supply disruptions.
The sudden price reversal comes after a period of cautious optimism. On Friday, Brent crude had dipped to $95.20 as traders banked on a breakthrough in talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations. However, the negotiations reportedly reached an impasse over nuclear enrichment limits and Iranian demands for war reparations. The resulting stalemate has effectively ended the brief ceasefire, returning the Strait of Hormuz to a state of high military tension.
WTI Crude: $104.24 per barrel
Brent Crude: $102.29 per barrel
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Brent (June Delivery): $103.21 per barrel
Friday Close (Brent): $95.20 per barrel
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Historical Volatility and War Premium
The energy sector has faced unprecedented turbulence since the conflict began in late February 2026. Brent crude has swung from approximately $70 per barrel in the pre-war period to peaks exceeding $119. Analysts at Rystad Energy noted that while the current blockade is a "negotiation tactic," it creates a physical tightening of the market that could push retail energy costs to record highs for importers like India.
Impact on Global Supply
The Strait of Hormuz remains the world's most critical energy chokepoint. Exporters, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE, rely on the waterway. The U.S. naval presence and the Iranian response are now the primary drivers of global inflation fears. Market participants are bracing for further spikes if Tehran retaliates by attempting a full closure of Hormuz.