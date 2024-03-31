×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:52 IST

UK court freezes self-claimed Satoshi Nakamoto’s $7.6 mn in assets

The decision follows Wright's recent transfer of assets outside the UK after a court ruling discredited his assertion of being Nakamoto.

Reported by: Business Desk
Craig Wright
Craig Wright | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Self-claimed Satoshi: A United Kingdom court has taken action to freeze £6 million ($7.6 million) in assets belonging to Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist and businessman, amidst concerns that he may attempt to evade court expenses related to his disputed claim of being Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin (BTC).

The decision follows Wright's recent transfer of assets outside the UK after a court ruling discredited his assertion of being Nakamoto. According to court documents, Wright moved shares of his London firm, RCJBR Holding, to a Singaporean entity on March 18. Judge James Mellor expressed serious concerns about Wright's actions, stating that they indicated an attempt to avoid the financial consequences of losing the trial.

Advertisement

The court endorsed a 'worldwide freezing order' the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) requested to cover COPA's legal expenses totalling $8,471,225. 

COPA, established in 2020 to promote cryptocurrency technology adoption and innovation by removing patent barriers, boasts a membership of 33 entities including Coinbase, Block, Meta, and Kraken.

Advertisement

Copyright claim on Bitcoin Whitepaper

Wright, an Australian computer scientist, has used his claim of being Nakamoto to assert copyright over aspects of the Bitcoin network, including demanding the removal of the Bitcoin white paper from certain websites in January 2021.

Advertisement

In April 2021, COPA initiated legal action against Wright, challenging his claims of being Nakamoto and thus holding copyright to Bitcoin. Following testimony from early Bitcoin developers such as Martti Malmi, the judge ruled on March 14 of this year that the evidence overwhelmingly refutes Wright's assertion of being Nakamoto.

Sued core Bitcoin developers

In a separate legal move in 2023, Wright sued 13 Bitcoin Core developers and several companies, including Blockstream and Coinbase, for copyright infringement relating to the Bitcoin white paper and blockchain database rights.

In response, the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund highlighted the pattern of such lawsuits targeting leading Bitcoin contributors, which they argue deter development due to associated time, stress, expenses, and legal risks.

Advertisement

Wright's filing for US copyright registration for the Bitcoin white paper and its code in 2019 has sparked debate. However, the Bitcoin white paper is now governed by an MIT open-source license, allowing unrestricted reuse and modification. A court injunction would prevent Wright from making further copyright claims related to it.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

a few seconds ago
Royal Orchid

Royal Orchid expansion

a minute ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

PM on Katchatheevu

7 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham On OTT

11 minutes ago
BJP on Opposition's Mega Rally

BJP on INDI's Rally

25 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys windfall tax

36 minutes ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

36 minutes ago
PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Reasons for PM Modi fame

an hour ago
Craig Wright

UK on Craig Wright

an hour ago
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal youth jobs

an hour ago
Madhabi Buch, Chairperson, SEBI

Lot of 'onion peeling'

an hour ago
Crypto mixers

Tornado Cash co-founder

an hour ago
Photo from meeting of AIMIM leader Owaisi and Pallavi Patel from Apna Dal Kamerawadi

Apna Dal-AIMIM

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Easter feast

Traditional Easter Dishes

an hour ago
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee On Breakup

an hour ago
Blockchain

US court against Custodia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo