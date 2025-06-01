Cues To Watch Out For Next Week: RBI Policy, FII Trends, Auto Sales & Global Signals In Focus

Stock Market Next week: Indian equity markets remained range-bound for the second consecutive week, with key benchmark indices ending in the red amid volatile trading sessions. Global trade tensions, uncertainty surrounding US tariffs, and the upcoming domestic monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) contributed to subdued investor sentiment.



The Nifty closed the week at 24,750.70, while the Sensex settled at 81,451.01, reflecting the consolidation in the absence of a decisive catalyst.



Rollover Data Signals Potential Breakout

Despite the muted action, derivative data suggests growing optimism among traders. Nifty Futures rollover for the May series came in at 79.10%, slightly higher than April’s 79.08% and above the three-month average of 78.09%.



“This marginal increase in rollover activity, especially amid a narrow-range series, reflects traders’ willingness to carry forward their positions, possibly in anticipation of a breakout move. It indicates sustained interest and confidence in the market’s underlying structure, hinting at a potentially more active and volatile June series,” said Sudeep Shah, Deputy VP and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.



Key Triggers to Watch This Week



RBI Monetary Policy Committee Decision (June 6)

The biggest domestic event next week will be the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for June 6. With inflation moderating but growth indicators showing mixed trends, the central bank’s guidance on the interest rate trajectory will be crucial in setting the market tone.



Auto Sales and Macroeconomic Data

The start of the new month brings with it a fresh set of high-frequency economic indicators, particularly auto sales numbers for May.

