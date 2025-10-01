D Street Cheers MPC Outcome, Nifty, Sensex Rise For First Time After Eight Consecutive Losing Sessions

After RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday, October 1, announced that it was unanimously decided to "keep the repo rate unchanged" at 5.5 per cent and retain the “neutral” stance, the Indian stock market exchanges experienced healthy buying across segments in intraday trade on October 1.

The Sensex jumped nearly 500 points, or 0.60 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 80,744, while the Nifty 50 also rose over half a per cent to hit an intraday high of 24,746.

Further, the RBI Governor noted that the “average headline inflation has been revised" and was lowered from 3.7 per cent in June, 2.6 per cent in September 2025.

He also noted that India's "economic growth outlook remains resilient helped by favourable monsoon, lower inflation and monetary easing. Domestic economic activities continue to sustain momentum in 2nd quarter of this fiscal."

During the RBI MPC announcement, he said, "Headline inflation for Q4 this year and Q1 next year too has been revised downwards and is broadly aligned with the target despite unfavourable base effects. Core inflation for the year and Q1 next year is also expected to remain contained... Moreover, prevailing global uncertainties and tariff-related developments are likely to decelerate growth in H2 this year and beyond. The current macroeconomic conditions and the outlook has opened up policy space for further supporting growth... The trade-related uncertainties are also unfolding."