D-Street Goes Wild: 12 IPOs Next Week Including HDB’s Rs 12,500 Cr Mega Offer – Are You In?

Updated 21 June 2025 at 11:58 IST
The Indian stock market is bracing for a storm of listings as 12 IPOs are scheduled to debut next week, creating a flurry of activity on Dalal Street. From mega mainboard offerings to high-interest SME issues, the coming week is set to test investor appetite and market momentum.
Mainboard IPOs Dominate with Rs 15,500+ Cr in Value
Of the 12 IPOs, five belong to the mainboard segment, including the highly anticipated HDB Financial Services IPO, which alone seeks to raise Rs 12,500 crore—the largest IPO of 2025 so far. Joining the queue are Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Kalpataru, and Sambhv Steel Tubes.
Additionally, Arisinfra Solutions is scheduled to make its listing debut on Wednesday, June 28, in the mainline segment.
1. HDB Financial Services IPO: All Eyes on the Biggest IPO of 2025
IPO Size: Rs 12,500 crore
Subscription Window: June 25–27, 2025
Price Band: Rs 700–740 per share
Lot Size: 20 shares
Tentative Listing Date: July 2, 2025
Listing Platforms: BSE, NSE
The HDB Financial IPO is a book-building issue comprising a fresh issue of 3.38 crore shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.51 crore shares worth Rs 10,000 crore.
With the high subscription buzz, retail investors are advised to bid at the cut-off price, which would amount to around ₹14,800. For sNII investors, the minimum investment will be ₹2,07,200, while for bNII investors, it stands at ₹10,06,400.
The issue is being managed by a 14-member syndicate of lead book-running managers, including BNP Paribas, JM Financial, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Motilal Oswal, and others. MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (formerly Link Intime) is the registrar.
2. Globe Civil Projects IPO
IPO Size: Rs 119 crore (Fresh Issue)
Subscription Window: June 24–26, 2025
Price Band: Rs 67–71 per share
Lot Size: 2 lots of 211 shares = ₹14,981 approx
Tentative Listing Date: July 1, 2025
Focused on infrastructure development, Globe Civil Projects aims to raise Rs 119 crore entirely through a fresh issue. The face value of shares is Rs 10, and the issue is expected to attract significant retail and institutional participation due to its lower pricing.
3. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO
IPO Size: Rs 852.53 crore
Fresh Issue: Rs 400 crore
OFS: Rs 452.53 crore
Subscription Window: June 24–26, 2025
Price Band: Rs 380–400
Lot Size: 37 shares
Listing Date: July 1, 2025
With a focus on industrial and medical gas supply, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is coming up with a mixed offering and has appointed Kfin Technologies as the registrar. The IPO has gained traction among institutional players looking to gain exposure to the growing industrial gas demand in India.
4. Kalpataru IPO
IPO Size: Rs 1,590 crore (Fresh Issue only)
Subscription Window: June 24–26, 2025
Price Band: Rs 387–414 per share
Lot Size: 36 shares
Tentative Listing Date: July 1, 2025
Real estate developer Kalpataru is offering 38.4 million equity shares in an entirely fresh issue format, aimed at expansion and debt reduction.
5. Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO
IPO Size: Rs 540 crore
Fresh Issue: Rs 440 crore
OFS: Rs 100 crore
Subscription Window: June 25–27, 2025
Price Band: Rs 77–82 per share
Lot Size: 182 shares
Listing Date: July 2, 2025
Sambhv Steel Tubes' offering caters to the rising demand in the metal and manufacturing sector.
Mainboard Listing: Arisinfra Solutions Debuts on June 28
Besides the new IPOs, the D-Street will also witness the listing of Arisinfra Solutions on Wednesday, June 28, 2025, which is expected to reflect strong listing gains given the broader IPO enthusiasm and positive grey market sentiment.
SME IPOs: 7 Listings and 7 Fresh Issues Set to Hit the Market
While the mainboard IPOs steal the spotlight, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platforms are no less active. A total of seven new public issues are opening for subscription, and seven companies are scheduled for listing next week.
SME IPOs Opening for Subscription:
AJC Jewel Manufacturers
Abram Food
Icon Facilitators
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron
Suntech Infra Solutions
Ace Alpha Tech
PRO FX Tech
These IPOs cater to niche segments including FMCG, jewellery, infrastructure, and tech services. Retail investors and HNIs are expected to eye these issues as avenues for quick listing gains.
SME IPOs Listing Next Week:
Samay Project Services
Patil Automation
Eppeltone Engineers
Influx Healthtech
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
Mayasheel Ventures
Aakaar Medical Technologies
With strong demand witnessed in previous SME listings, upcoming debuts are expected to ride on robust investor sentiment.
Disclaimer
The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds
Published 21 June 2025 at 11:58 IST