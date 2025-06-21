D-Street Goes Wild: 12 IPOs Next Week Including HDB’s Rs 12,500 Cr Mega Offer – Are You In?

The Indian stock market is bracing for a storm of listings as 12 IPOs are scheduled to debut next week, creating a flurry of activity on Dalal Street. From mega mainboard offerings to high-interest SME issues, the coming week is set to test investor appetite and market momentum.



Mainboard IPOs Dominate with Rs 15,500+ Cr in Value

Of the 12 IPOs, five belong to the mainboard segment, including the highly anticipated HDB Financial Services IPO, which alone seeks to raise Rs 12,500 crore—the largest IPO of 2025 so far. Joining the queue are Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Kalpataru, and Sambhv Steel Tubes.



Additionally, Arisinfra Solutions is scheduled to make its listing debut on Wednesday, June 28, in the mainline segment.



1. HDB Financial Services IPO: All Eyes on the Biggest IPO of 2025

IPO Size: Rs 12,500 crore

Subscription Window: June 25–27, 2025

Price Band: Rs 700–740 per share

Lot Size: 20 shares

Tentative Listing Date: July 2, 2025

Listing Platforms: BSE, NSE



The HDB Financial IPO is a book-building issue comprising a fresh issue of 3.38 crore shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.51 crore shares worth Rs 10,000 crore.

With the high subscription buzz, retail investors are advised to bid at the cut-off price, which would amount to around ₹14,800. For sNII investors, the minimum investment will be ₹2,07,200, while for bNII investors, it stands at ₹10,06,400.



The issue is being managed by a 14-member syndicate of lead book-running managers, including BNP Paribas, JM Financial, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Motilal Oswal, and others. MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (formerly Link Intime) is the registrar.

2. Globe Civil Projects IPO

IPO Size: Rs 119 crore (Fresh Issue)

Subscription Window: June 24–26, 2025

Price Band: Rs 67–71 per share

Lot Size: 2 lots of 211 shares = ₹14,981 approx

Tentative Listing Date: July 1, 2025

Focused on infrastructure development, Globe Civil Projects aims to raise Rs 119 crore entirely through a fresh issue. The face value of shares is Rs 10, and the issue is expected to attract significant retail and institutional participation due to its lower pricing.

3. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO

IPO Size: Rs 852.53 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 400 crore

OFS: Rs 452.53 crore

Subscription Window: June 24–26, 2025

Price Band: Rs 380–400

Lot Size: 37 shares

Listing Date: July 1, 2025



With a focus on industrial and medical gas supply, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is coming up with a mixed offering and has appointed Kfin Technologies as the registrar. The IPO has gained traction among institutional players looking to gain exposure to the growing industrial gas demand in India.

4. Kalpataru IPO

IPO Size: Rs 1,590 crore (Fresh Issue only)

Subscription Window: June 24–26, 2025

Price Band: Rs 387–414 per share

Lot Size: 36 shares

Tentative Listing Date: July 1, 2025

Real estate developer Kalpataru is offering 38.4 million equity shares in an entirely fresh issue format, aimed at expansion and debt reduction.



5. Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO

IPO Size: Rs 540 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 440 crore

OFS: Rs 100 crore

Subscription Window: June 25–27, 2025

Price Band: Rs 77–82 per share

Lot Size: 182 shares

Listing Date: July 2, 2025

Sambhv Steel Tubes' offering caters to the rising demand in the metal and manufacturing sector.



Mainboard Listing: Arisinfra Solutions Debuts on June 28

Besides the new IPOs, the D-Street will also witness the listing of Arisinfra Solutions on Wednesday, June 28, 2025, which is expected to reflect strong listing gains given the broader IPO enthusiasm and positive grey market sentiment.



SME IPOs: 7 Listings and 7 Fresh Issues Set to Hit the Market

While the mainboard IPOs steal the spotlight, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platforms are no less active. A total of seven new public issues are opening for subscription, and seven companies are scheduled for listing next week.



SME IPOs Opening for Subscription:

AJC Jewel Manufacturers

Abram Food

Icon Facilitators

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron

Suntech Infra Solutions

Ace Alpha Tech

PRO FX Tech

These IPOs cater to niche segments including FMCG, jewellery, infrastructure, and tech services. Retail investors and HNIs are expected to eye these issues as avenues for quick listing gains.



SME IPOs Listing Next Week:

Samay Project Services

Patil Automation

Eppeltone Engineers

Influx Healthtech

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures

Mayasheel Ventures

Aakaar Medical Technologies



With strong demand witnessed in previous SME listings, upcoming debuts are expected to ride on robust investor sentiment.



