Dabur India Q4 Results FY25 Date, Time: Dividend Announcement, Earnings Schedule Details Of Hajmola Maker

Dabur India Q4 Results FY25 Date, Time: FMCG major, Dabur India has announced the date and timing of its results release for the quarter year ending on 31st March 2025. Along with quarterly results, the company may declare an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on 31st March 2025. The FMCG company, disclosed this in an exchange filing on March 28, 2025.

Dabur India, a constituent of the BSE 100 index, was trading at Rs 506.55 in the last trading session, on 28th March reflecting a decrease of Rs 6.10 or 1.19 per cent. Over the past 52 weeks, Dabur India's stock has seen a high of Rs 672 and a low of Rs 480.2. The company's full market capitalization stands at Rs 89,776.78 crore.

Dabur India Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time

In the exchange filing, Dabur India told the bourses that the company's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, 7th May 2025 to evaluate and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter year ending on 31st March 2025. Companies normally release their earnings reports after market hours, which is at 3:30 p.m.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 7th May 2025 to interalia, consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ending on 31st March 2025 and to consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on 31st March 2025," the company said in regulatory filings.

Dabur India Interim Dividend

In the exchange filing, Dabur India told the bourses that the company's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, 7th May 2025 for the declaration of interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2024-25.

Dabur India Share Price History

According to BSE data, Dabur India stock went down by -0.16 per cent and -19.98 per cent in the previous three months and six months. The stocks slumped to -0.87 per cent in the year to date. In the past 1 year, 2 years, and 3 years the shares of the company were down by -3.17 percent, -5 percent, -1.66 percent. In 5 years and 10 years shares of the company gained by 19.70 percent and 91.26 percent, respectively.

Dabur India Dividend History