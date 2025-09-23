Which State Is Investing The Most In Mutual Funds? AMFI Latest Data Throws Unexpected Leader

The domestic mutual fund industry’s Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) grew 16.16% year-on-year (YoY) in August 2025, even as assets dipped marginally by 0.38% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, according to data from ICRA Analytics.

Maharashtra maintained its dominant position, contributing 40.59% of the total AAUM. It was followed by New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal, though each accounted for less than 10%. Together, the top five states contributed 68% of the industry’s total AAUM.



Smaller states and union territories showed sharp momentum in asset growth. Dadra and Nagar Haveli emerged as the fastest-growing region, recording an 8.35% MoM rise and an impressive 49.36% YoY jump in AAUM. Mizoram followed with a 33.04% increase, while Nagaland and Haryana posted gains of 27.52% and 5.24%, respectively. At the other end, Goa reported the lowest growth at 11.86% YoY, while Lakshadweep was the only region to register a decline, with its AAUM falling 41.92% YoY.