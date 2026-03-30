Dalal Street Bloodbath: Sensex Plunges 1,500 Pts as U.S.-Iran War Escalates; Brent Tops $115
The Indian stock market witnessed a bloodbath with the Sensex crashing 1,500 points and the Nifty 50 sliding below 22,400. The primary drivers were the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict and Brent crude prices hitting $116, which sent the Rupee to an all time low against the dollar. Banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank led the decline, while the India VIX jumped to 27.80, thus indicating a volatile outlook for the remainder of the week.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Indian equity benchmarks suffered a massive sell-off on Monday, with the BSE Sensex plunging over 1,500 points as the escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict entered its fifth week, rattling global energy markets and triggering a flight to safety. By 3:28 PM IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 72,142.60, down 1,471.40 points (2.00%), while the NSE Nifty 50 crashed below the 22,400 mark to trade at 22,345.15, down 474.45 points (2.08%). The volatility index, India VIX, surged nearly 9% to 27.80, signaling heightened investor anxiety.
Energy and Currency Under Pressure
The domestic fall was compounded by a spike in Brent Crude, which surged 3.06% to $116.01 per barrel following reports of additional U.S. troop deployments to the Middle East and Houthi missile strikes on Israeli targets. The Indian Rupee also felt the heat, slipping to an all-time low of 95.14 against the U.S. Dollar. The rupee was trading at 94.78 against the US dollar at the time of reporting. It was also pressured by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, which exceeded ₹4,300 crore in the previous session alone.
Banking and Financials Lead the Rout
The sell-off was broad-based, but interest-rate-sensitive sectors took the hardest hit.
- Top Losers: Heavyweights HDFC Bank (-3.11%), Axis Bank (-2.89%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (-2.76%) dragged the indices lower. Other major laggards included Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India, both falling over 2.5%.
- Sectoral Performance: The Nifty PSU Bank (-3.9%) and Nifty Financial Services (-3.4%) were the worst-performing indices. Nifty Realty also tumbled 2.6% as investors feared the impact of prolonged inflation on housing demand.
- Only a handful of stocks managed to trade in the green, including Bharat Electronics (BEL), TCS, and ONGC, the latter gaining on the back of rising crude prices.
Reasons for the Crash
- Geopolitical Escalation: President Trump’s declaration of strikes on "long-sought-after targets" in Iran has stoked fears of a full-scale regional war.
- Crude Oil Shock: As a major oil importer, India’s fiscal math is severely impacted by Brent trading above $115, thus sparking fresh inflation concerns.
- FII Exodus: Global risk-off sentiment has seen foreign investors pull out of emerging markets, favoring safe havens like Gold and the U.S. Dollar.
- Regulatory Uncertainty: Market participants cited a reported RBI clampdown on certain forex derivatives as a secondary trigger for the banking sector's weakness.