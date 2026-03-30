Dalal Street Bloodbath: Sensex Plunges 1,500 Pts as U.S.-Iran War Escalates; Brent Tops $115

Indian equity benchmarks suffered a massive sell-off on Monday, with the BSE Sensex plunging over 1,500 points as the escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict entered its fifth week, rattling global energy markets and triggering a flight to safety. By 3:28 PM IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 72,142.60, down 1,471.40 points (2.00%), while the NSE Nifty 50 crashed below the 22,400 mark to trade at 22,345.15, down 474.45 points (2.08%). The volatility index, India VIX, surged nearly 9% to 27.80, signaling heightened investor anxiety.

Energy and Currency Under Pressure

The domestic fall was compounded by a spike in Brent Crude, which surged 3.06% to $116.01 per barrel following reports of additional U.S. troop deployments to the Middle East and Houthi missile strikes on Israeli targets. The Indian Rupee also felt the heat, slipping to an all-time low of 95.14 against the U.S. Dollar. The rupee was trading at 94.78 against the US dollar at the time of reporting. It was also pressured by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, which exceeded ₹4,300 crore in the previous session alone.