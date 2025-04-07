Dalal Street on Edge: Gift Nifty Signals Sharp Fall; Stocks To Watch Today - ITC, Zomato, Swiggy & Tata Steel

Indian equities are staring at another weak start today, Monday, April 7, as Gift Nifty was trading sharply lower at 22,080.5, down 878.5 points or 3.83% at 8:04 AM.

The negative cues mirror escalating concerns over a trump tariffs trade war, which has impacted stock markets all over the world,

The sharp fall in Gift Nifty indicates that Dalal Street may continue its downward spiral, with heightened volatility expected across sectors.

Markets Recap: April 4 Sell-Off Wipes Out Investor Wealth

On Friday, April 4, Indian markets closed deep in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 930.67 points (1.22%) to close at 75,364.69, breaching the 76,000 mark.

The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 345.65 points (1.49%) to settle at 22,904.45.

Stocks To Watch Today

Swiggy

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, has received a tax assessment order for ₹7.59 crore from the Office of the Profession Tax Officer, Pune, pertaining to the period from April 2021 to March 2022.



Zomato

In a regulatory filing, Zomato announced that Rinshul Chandra, COO of its Food Delivery business, has resigned.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has received a tax assessment order for FY2019, related to its acquisition of Bhushan Steel.



ITC

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd has acquired 2.62 lakh shares of Ample Foods for ₹131 crore, increasing its stake to 43.75%.



Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties announced it expects to generate ₹1,350 crore in revenue from a new residential housing project in Mumbai.



Mazagon Dock

The government’s 2.83% stake sale in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders attracted bids worth around ₹3,700 crore from institutional investors on Friday.

IndusInd Bank

As of March 31, IndusInd Bank reported a 1.4% YoY growth in net advances to ₹3.5 lakh crore, and a 6.8% YoY rise in total deposits to ₹4.1 lakh crore.