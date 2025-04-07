Dalal Street on Edge: Gift Nifty Signals Sharp Fall; Stocks To Watch Today - ITC, Zomato, Swiggy & Tata Steel

Updated April 7th 2025, 08:24 IST
Indian equities are staring at another weak start today, Monday, April 7, as Gift Nifty was trading sharply lower at 22,080.5, down 878.5 points or 3.83% at 8:04 AM.
The negative cues mirror escalating concerns over a trump tariffs trade war, which has impacted stock markets all over the world,
The sharp fall in Gift Nifty indicates that Dalal Street may continue its downward spiral, with heightened volatility expected across sectors.
Markets Recap: April 4 Sell-Off Wipes Out Investor Wealth
On Friday, April 4, Indian markets closed deep in the red.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 930.67 points (1.22%) to close at 75,364.69, breaching the 76,000 mark.
The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 345.65 points (1.49%) to settle at 22,904.45.
Stocks To Watch Today
Swiggy
Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, has received a tax assessment order for ₹7.59 crore from the Office of the Profession Tax Officer, Pune, pertaining to the period from April 2021 to March 2022.
Zomato
In a regulatory filing, Zomato announced that Rinshul Chandra, COO of its Food Delivery business, has resigned.
Tata Steel
Tata Steel has received a tax assessment order for FY2019, related to its acquisition of Bhushan Steel.
Read More
'600 Employees Fired, No Notice, Just Gone': Sacked Zomato Workers Shred Food Delivery App
ITC
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd has acquired 2.62 lakh shares of Ample Foods for ₹131 crore, increasing its stake to 43.75%.
Godrej Properties
Godrej Properties announced it expects to generate ₹1,350 crore in revenue from a new residential housing project in Mumbai.
Mazagon Dock
The government’s 2.83% stake sale in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders attracted bids worth around ₹3,700 crore from institutional investors on Friday.
IndusInd Bank
As of March 31, IndusInd Bank reported a 1.4% YoY growth in net advances to ₹3.5 lakh crore, and a 6.8% YoY rise in total deposits to ₹4.1 lakh crore.
Bajaj Housing Finance
Bajaj Housing Finance posted a 26% YoY growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹1.14 lakh crore as of March 31.
Force Motors
Force Motors reported a marginal 0.87% YoY growth in total sales for March 2025 at 3,700 units, driven by 11.02% growth in domestic sales (3,606 units). However, exports plunged 77.62% YoY to just 94 units.
TVS Motor
Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has completed the integration of ION Mobility, a Singapore-based full-stack EV company.
Published April 7th 2025, 08:22 IST