Dalal Street Shakes, West Asia War Tensions Trigger 1% Crash in Nifty and Sensex

Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a sharp sell-off in early trade on Monday, with the BSE Sensex plunging over 1,000 points (1.3%) and the NSE Nifty 50 slipping to the 24,837 mark, as escalating hostilities in West Asia triggered a 10% spike in crude oil prices and a broad risk-off move across global markets.

Deep Cuts Across Benchmarks:

At around 10:20 AM IST:

The Sensex was trading at 80,226, down 1,061 points from its previous close.

The Nifty 50 was at 24,837, breaching the key psychological 25,000 level in the opening minutes.

Market Breadth: On the NSE, 2,551 shares declined against just 363 advances.

The decline comes after heightened geopolitical tensions over the weekend, specifically following strikes in Iran, which raised concerns about energy supply disruptions. Broader markets followed suit, with the BSE MidCap falling 1.06% and the SmallCap index dropping 1.64%.

Oil Shock At The Centre Of The Sell-off

The immediate trigger was a sharp rally in global crude. Brent crude surged 10% to $78.52 per barrel (with some early spikes hitting $80+) amid fears of traffic halts in the Strait of Hormuz.

For India, higher oil prices directly translate into:

Inflationary Pressure: Higher input costs for transport and manufacturing.

Fiscal Strain: Potential widening of the trade deficit.

Rupee Weakness: The Indian Rupee weakened to approximately 91.35 per USD.

Volatility Surges, Sectors Under Pressure

Investor nervousness was visible in the India VIX, which jumped 17.7% to 16.13, reflecting a sharp rise in market fear.

Sectoral Highlights:

Top Laggards: Aviation (IndiGo -5%), Real Estate (Nifty Realty -4%), and Auto (Maruti -2.5%) saw the deepest cuts due to fuel cost and interest rate concerns.

The Outperformers: Upstream oil companies like ONGC (+0.47%) and defense stocks like HAL and BEL showed resilience, gaining on higher oil realizations and geopolitical focus.