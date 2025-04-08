Day After Black Monday, Indian Markets Bounce Back, Nifty, Sensex Open Higher

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market made a comeback on Tuesday morning, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opening higher after suffering major losses in the previous session. This early recovery was in line with a rebound in other Asian markets, offering some relief to investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 1250.66 points to open at 74,274.59, while Nifty was trading up at 391.90 points or around 1.7 per cent, starting the trading session at 22,553.50.

The GIFT Nifty, which acts as a clue for market openings, also pointed to a positive start for the day, bouncing back from Monday’s sharp fall.

Monday Stock Market Meltdown

On Monday, the Indian stock market witnessed its biggest single-day crash in 10 months, as fears of a global economic slowdown triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies rattled investors worldwide. The Sensex tumbled 2,226.79 points, or 2.95%, closing at 73,137.90. The Nifty 50 also fell sharply by 742.85 points, or 3.24%, ending the day at 22,161.60.

The heavy sell-off on Dalal Street led to a massive Rs 14 lakh crore wipeout in investor wealth. Worries over a global trade war and a potential recession spooked the markets, causing a broad-based decline across sectors.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 3,515 stocks declined, while only 570 advanced and 140 remained unchanged. A large number of stocks — 775 — hit their 52-week lows, while just 59 managed to reach 52-week highs.

Asian Market Today

Asia-Pacific markets also opened higher on Tuesday, recovering from the sharp losses seen in the previous session due to concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats against China.

Japan led the rebound, with the Nikkei 225 surging 6.41% and the Topix jumping 6.81%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.7%, while the smaller Kosdaq index climbed 2.35%.