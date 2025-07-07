Deal or Disaster? What’s at Risk If India and U.S. Don’t Agree

Updated 7 July 2025 at 20:35 IST
India and the United States have been trying to close a trade deal for a while, but key differences remain. Despite strong ties, issues like tariffs, market access, and digital rules are still unresolved.
Reports suggest that India and the United States are close to finalising an interim trade agreement, with a broader deal potentially taking shape later this year. The interim agreement reportedly covers around 6,000 items, with the focus on lowering tariffs on both sides.
Trade between the two countries is already over $190 billion a year. A deal could boost sectors like defence, technology, clean energy, and agriculture, and offer businesses more clarity and stability.
Yes. India wants to boost exports and manufacturing, and the U.S. is looking to diversify its trade partners. Both sides share common goals, and with some flexibility, a deal could still come through.
Even if the trade deal doesn’t happen, the overall U.S.-India partnership will continue. But missing this opportunity could slow down progress — especially at a time when the global trade landscape is quickly changing.
