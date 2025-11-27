Deendayal Port Kandla Hits Record: Fastest to 100 MMT Cargo in FY26

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has set a new record by becoming the fastest major port in India to handle 100 million tons of cargo in the financial year 2025-26. The milestone, achieved ahead of the schedule, highlights the port's operational strength, coordination among stakeholders, and growing role in India's maritime trade, according to a press release from the Deendayal Port Authority.

This achievement reflects DPA Kandla's strong handling capacity across liquid, dry bulk, break-bulk and container cargo segments. The early crossing of the 100 million metric ton (MMT) mark underscores the port's rising efficiency and supports India's broader goal of advancing under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, which aims to boost trade and industrial growth along the western coast. The achievement strengthens India's maritime competitiveness and helps improve ease of doing business, logistics efficiency, and trade connectivity across Gujarat and northern India.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways congratulated Team Deendayal Port for the achievement. "Heartiest congratulations to Team Deendayal Port on becoming the fastest Major Port to cross 100 MMT in FY 2025-26! Led by the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, this is a reflection of the rapid transformation underway across India's ports and logistics sector. We are building world-class maritime infrastructure & efficient ports for a stronger, future-ready maritime India," he said in a post on X.

As per the release, the early success was made possible by efficient marine and berth operations, stronger cargo evacuation systems, and improved hinterland connectivity. Continuous upgrades to storage yards, logistics facilities, and digital systems have also contributed to smoother operations. Coordination among various departments, the Traffic, Marine, Mechanical, Civil, Finance, and Administration wings, played a key role in maintaining round-the-clock cargo movement.

Port Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh praised the collective effort behind the accomplishment. "Crossing 100 million tons in record time is a proud moment for DPA Kandla and for the maritime fraternity of India. This achievement is the result of the relentless commitment and teamwork of our Shramik brothers and sisters, officers, employees, workers, marine crew, port users, stakeholders, stevedores, vessel agents, trade partners and every individual who contributes to the 24x7 functioning of this port," he said.

