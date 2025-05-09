Defence Stocks: BDL, BEL, HAL, Paras Defence, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard Surge Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

efence stocks in India experienced a significant surge on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Image: ADGPI

Defence Stocks In India: Defence stocks in India experienced a significant surge on Friday, May 9, 2025, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor.

This operation, launched on May 7, targeted and destroyed nine terror sites deep inside Pakistani territory, marking India's most significant incursion since 1971.

The heightened geopolitical tensions have led investors to focus on defence-related stocks, anticipating increased government spending in the sector. As a result, several defence companies saw notable gains in their stock prices:

Defence Stocks In India

Bharat Dynamics share price surged as much as 7.69% per cent to Rs 1,565.30 on Friday. Meanwhile, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hindustan Aeronautics shares rose 1.95 per cent and 2.90 per cent, respectively.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers gained 2.63 per cent, while Cochin Shipyard shares were up 1.66 per cent.

Similarly, Paras Defence and Space Technologies was trading at Rs 1,427.00, gaining Rs 66.25 (+4.87%), and BEML was trading at Rs 3,044.00, up Rs 30.30 (+1.01%).

The NIFTY India Defence index also reflected this positive trend, trading at 7,093.00, up 3.10%, with 16 advances and only 2 declines.

What Market Expert Suggests?

Market experts suggest that this surge in defence stocks is driven by expectations of increased defence procurement and modernisation efforts by the Indian government in response to the current security situation.

The successful execution of Operation Sindoor has further bolstered investor confidence in the defence sector.

Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealtStreet, commented on HAL's performance: "Amid the heightened border tensions, all defence stocks are seen witnessing buying interest in today's trading session."