Defence Stocks Defy Market Meltdown; Nifty Defence Jumps 2% as War Fears Grip Dalal Street

Defence stocks emerged as a rare pocket of strength on Dalal Street on Monday. The benchmark indices remained under heavy selling pressure amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The Nifty India Defence Index surged nearly 2% in intraday trade to touch a high of 8,288, sharply outperforming the broader Nifty 50, which slipped over 300 points during the session. Investors rotated into defence counters as military strikes on Iran over the weekend triggered a global risk-off mood but simultaneously fuelled expectations of higher defence spending.

Defence vs. the Broader Market

At 12:02 PM IST, the divergence between frontline indices and defence stocks was pronounced.

The Nifty India Defence Index was trading at 8,192.10, after hitting an intraday high gain of 1.98%, and remained up 0.80% at the time of reporting. In contrast, the Nifty 50 hovered at 24,874.30, down 1.25% after briefly recovering from deeper cuts.

Among individual stocks:

MTAR Technologies climbed to ₹3,806.80, gaining as much as 4.20% intraday and holding a 3.35% rise.

Bharat Electronics touched ₹454.30, marking a 2.15% intraday high and sustaining gains of over 2%.

Data Patterns traded at ₹2,845.00, up 3.10% at peak levels.

Hindustan Aeronautics rose to ₹3,968.00, gaining 1.40% during the session.

The rally stood out starkly against the broader market weakness, where rate-sensitive and consumption-linked sectors faced selling pressure.

The “War Premium” and National Security Play

Market participants attributed the rally to the emergence of a clear “war premium” in defence valuations. The direct military involvement of the U.S. and Israel against Iran has raised concerns about prolonged regional instability.

For Indian defence manufacturers, however, investors see a potential acceleration in procurement cycles. The government’s capital acquisition outlay of approximately ₹1.6 lakh crore for the current fiscal year is expected to remain a key driver, with the possibility of front-loaded orders if tensions persist.

The sector’s relative insulation from crude oil spikes, unlike automobiles or paints, further strengthened its defensive appeal.

Bharat Electronics witnessed sustained demand, supported not only by geopolitical tailwinds but also by corporate action. The company recently announced an interim dividend of ₹1.95 per share, with a record date set for March 5, 2026.

Yield-seeking investors used the stock as a defensive allocation amid broader volatility, pushing it to a day high of ₹454.

MTAR Technologies led gains within the pack, rising over 4% intraday. Traders appear to be positioning in companies supplying high-precision components for missile systems and aerospace platforms, anticipating replenishment orders and increased strategic stockpiling.

Data Patterns and Hindustan Aeronautics also benefited from expectations of sustained domestic demand and long-term visibility of defence contracts.

Why Defence Is Outperforming?

While crude oil prices surged nearly 10% to around $78.50 per barrel, denting sentiment in oil-sensitive sectors, defence counters remained relatively insulated.

Two structural factors underpin the sector’s resilience:

Major players such as HAL and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have order books estimated at three to four times their annual revenue, ensuring multi-year earnings clarity.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, more than 75% of the capital defence budget is earmarked for domestic manufacturers, shielding them from global supply chain disruptions affecting sectors like IT and chemicals.

“Defence has traditionally been viewed as a ‘defensive’ sector, tending to attract investor interest during periods of heightened geopolitical uncertainty,” said Vidhyadhar Kamble, Founder and CEO of Maha Trader Share Market Education, adding, “Today’s nearly 2% surge in defence counters suggests that institutional investors are actively hedging their portfolios against rising global instability. Stocks such as Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, IdeaForge Technology, Tejas Networks, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited advanced between 2% and 12% in intraday trade.” He further added, “These companies are engaged in manufacturing and supplying defence equipment, with exposure to international markets. For instance, Paras Defence has notable export linkages, including business interests connected to Israel, which could be contributing to the current bullish momentum amid escalating Middle East tensions. However, it is important to note that this appears to be a sentiment-driven, short-term rally closely tied to ongoing geopolitical developments. Once tensions in the Middle East ease, the sector could witness consolidation as valuations stabilise.”

If geopolitical tensions escalate further, the Nifty Defence Index could retest its all-time high of 9,195. Sustained institutional participation would be critical for that move.

However, risks remain elevated. The India VIX has jumped 16% to 15.89, thus signalling heightened volatility and the possibility of sharp intraday swings if geopolitical headlines shift. Additionally, with several defence stocks having rallied approximately 54% over the past year, profit-booking cannot be ruled out, particularly if de-escalation signals emerge. For now, defence stocks are acting as a strategic hedge in portfolios, standing out as one of the few sectors delivering positive returns in an otherwise turbulent trading session.