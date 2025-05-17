Defence Stocks On Fire: Paras Defence, Cochin Shipyard, Mazdock, GRSE, BEML, HAL Among Top Weekly Gainers – Full List

Defence Stocks: Shares of defence-related firms, including those of drone manufacturers, makers of missiles and allied equipment, surged past week in continuation of their ongoing winning run.

Defence stocks in India had a strong run last week. On Friday, the Nifty Defence index closed at 8,309.15, rising by 440.65 points or 5.60% in a single day.

According to Trendlyne data, over the past week, the index gained 1,220.20 points, showing a 17.21% increase. For the month, it rose by 1,722.15 points or 26.14%, and over the last quarter, the index surged by 2,870.95 points, marking a strong 52.79% jump.

Big Weekly Gainers

According to NSE data, many defence companies saw sharp increases. Paras Defence rose 20% in a day and 23.43% in a week. Cochin Shipyard gained 12.96% on Friday and 37.07% in a week. Mazagon Dock jumped 10.73% in a day and 20.57% in a week, while GRSE went up 10.09% on Friday and 38.14% over the week.

Other strong performers include Data Patterns (up 9.75% daily, 25% weekly), Midhani (up 30.88% weekly), Astramicro (up 21.45%), BEML (up 19.63%), DCX India (up 18.89%), and Unimech (up 19%). Companies like HAL, Zentec, BEL, Cyient DLM, BDL, and Solar Industries also saw gains ranging between 3% and 27%.

Drone Stocks in the Spotlight

Similarly, Drone companies also did well. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations rose 2% on Friday and 17% for the week. Ideaforge went up 5% in a day and 21% over the week. As drones become more important in defence, these stocks are getting attention from investors.

Why Defence Stocks Are Soaring?

Operation Sindoor Boosts Sector Focus

India’s recent military action, Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, has increased focus on defence stocks. The operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. This has added to investor interest in defence and security-related companies.

Government Push for Local Manufacturing

The government is pushing hard for self-reliance in defence through its Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programs. It has launched PLI schemes to support local defence manufacturing. Several defence hubs are being set up, and global companies are showing interest in working with India.

Defence Exports Hit Record High

India’s defence exports reached a record Rs 23,622 crore (USD 2.76 billion) in FY 2024-25. This is a 12% increase from the previous year. Public sector companies (DPSUs) saw a big jump of 42.85% in exports. Of the total exports, Rs 15,233 crore came from private firms and Rs 8,389 crore from DPSUs.