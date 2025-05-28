Republic World
Updated May 28th 2025, 16:03 IST

Delhi Airport Among Top 10 in Asia-Pacific & Middle East: Check Full List

The Delhi airport has emerged in the 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking as one of the top ten airports, data by the Airports Council International revealed.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Delhi Airport Viral Video
Delhi Airport | Image: X

The Delhi Airport is India's only airport to be among the top 10 hub airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region, as per the 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking report by the Airports Council International Asia Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC and MID).

The ranking recognises the growing stature of Delhi airport as a global transit hub, with seamless connectivity to 153 destinations across the world, including 81 domestic and 72 international routes.

This is also in line with the Indian government's efforts to develop Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as a global transit hub.

Who Topped The Charts?

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) topped the ranking chart, followed closely by the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) and the Hamad International Airport (DOH), in the second and the third positions namely.

Check Full Ranking List

Here is the full list in order of the ranking:

1Dubai International Airport
2Shanghai Pudong International Airport
3Hamad International Airport
4Incheon International Airport
5Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
6Beijing Capital International Airport
7Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
8Singapore Changi Airport 
9Kuala Lumpur International Airport
10Delhi International Airport

"We are immensely proud and honored that Delhi Airport has been recognized as one of the top 10 hub airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region in the 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking by Airports Council International," said the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Limited, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

How Is DIAL Becoming A Global Transit Hub?

DIAL has successfully doubled the International-to-International transfer area, under its Phase 3A expansion project, enhancing capacity as well as passenger convenience.

Additionally, Delhi also connects 88% of India's long-haul destinations and operates 56% of all Indian-origin long-haul flights.

Approximately 42% of all long-haul passengers from India choose Delhi as a travel gateway.

Further, the Delhi airport also facilitates seamless connections for 4 million domestic passengers going to international destinations every year.

Published May 28th 2025, 16:03 IST