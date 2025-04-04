Delhi Airport Trials Full-Body Scanners from May — What Will Change for You?

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is set to start trails of full-body scanners with advanced technology at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in May, following the latest guidelines given by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

A total of four scanners have been procured by the DIAL, of which two are installed at Terminal 1 (T1) and two at Terminal 3 (T3), the DIAL said in a statement on Friday.

What Is The Current Situation?

Currently, the IT interface for these machines is being finalised and after completion of the trial which will span from three to four months, a committee led by BCAS will evaluate the findings and establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for full-scale implementation, it added.

How Do These Scanners Work? What Has Changed?

While conventional X-ray scanners used to emit radiation, these new scanners use an advanced technology by using millimeter-wave technology which operates between 70 to 80 GHz to enhance security. This makes the new scanners safe for all kinds of travellers, including pregnant women and individuals with medical implants.

Additionally, these scanners are made to ensure more seamless movement at the airport as they expedite traveller movement.

The scanners are designed to detect both metallic as well as non-metallic threats, including explosives, significantly improving upon conventional metal detectors. This technology is already in use in airports in the US, Canada, and Australia, and it enables rapid screening, where each scan takes just three seconds.

The maximum throughput of these scanners is of 1,200 scans per hour, DIAL added.

Commenting on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said, "the introduction of these body scanners is a game-changer in security screening, allowing for faster and more effective checks without compromising privacy."